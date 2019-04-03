Second episode of 'EQUUS: History of the Horse' trilogy screened in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The second episode of documentary trilogy "EQUUS: History of the Horse" was screened in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The film titled as ‘First Equestrians' was presented by the participants of The Great Steppe Project international motor rally launched as part of implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru programme and fulfillment of the objectives set in the article ‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe' by the First President of Kazakhstan. The motor rally started in Turkestan and will run through 26 European countries.



Based on scientific research and modern information technologies, the film-makers reconstructed the periods of life of ancient cultures in the vast Kazakh territory, their activity, which was closely linked to horse domestication. This process determined the establishment of a new system of mankind communication and laid the foundation for active migrations, emergence of new ethnic groups and early states.







The documentary is a result of international cooperation of Canadian and Kazakh producers. Directed by Canadian anthropologist and producer Niobe Thompson and Kazakhstani co-producer Nurbolat Baimukhanov, to the accompaniment of Darren Fung's symphonic music, the film turned out to be an exhausting source of research into horse nature for years to come.







The film provides proofs that horse was domesticated first in the territory of modern Kazakhstan.



The film had been shot for 3 years in 11 countries and was premiered in Kazakhstan, the U.S. and Canada.







The goal of The Great Steppe Project organized under the support of the Kazakh Foreign Office aims at the promotion of Kazakhstan's historical, cultural image for international audience as well as the country's tourism and investment potential.



