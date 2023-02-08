Second Kazakh rescue team arrives in Türkiye
Offloading is underway. The newly arriving rescuers are to be sent to certain areas to join rescue efforts immediately, the ministry said in a statement,
Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye.
Kazakhstan is ready to send a team of 125 health workers to the regions of the country hit by major earthquakes.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, charged the Government to allocate 1 million dollars in emergency aid to quake-stricken Türkiye.
As earlier reported, an initial magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit near the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep at 4:17 am local time on Monday.
President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a national mourning following the deadly quakes that hit the country.