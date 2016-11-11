Second night of anti-Trump protests in US cities

LONDON. KAZINFORM Protests have been held for a second night in several US cities after the election of Donald Trump as president - but with smaller crowds.

They were mainly young people saying a Trump presidency would create deep divisions along racial and gender lines.

However police in Portland said they were dealing with vandalism and aggressive behaviour.

In response, Mr Trump tweeted that the protests were "very unfair".

Earlier, he met President Barack Obama at the White House and described him as a good man.

However a BBC correspondent says that despite their cordiality, Mr Trump is intent on dismantling much of President Obama's legacy. That includes Obamacare, the act extending medical insurance to more Americans than ever before.



Read more at BBC