Second pumping station to be installed in Petropavlovsk

According to akim of the North Kazakhstan region, Gauez Nurmukhambetov, an old pumping station, located in Podgora microdistrict of Petropavlovsk, is to be restored, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Nurmukhambetov announced that reconstruction of the first-lift pumping station, which sustained damage due to flooding earlier this spring, had commenced.

“KAZ Minerals will finance the construction and installation works, as well as the replacement of the pumping equipment. In order to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the pumping station, the local budget will be used to lay a 3.5 km underground cable line and reinforce the dam around the station. The recent flood proved the necessity for a reserve source of water supply. As a result, the decision was made to restore the pumping station in Podgora,” he stated.

Furthermore, he indicated that design and estimate documentation is currently being developed. The second pumping station is necessary in the event that the city is left without the main water supply system, as occurred during the flood this year. The reserve source will ensure that the citizens have access to drinking water.