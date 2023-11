WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - The second earthquake hit New Zealand hours after the first one claimed lives of two people, media reported.

The quake measuring 6.3 in magnitude jolted New Zealand's South Island at 13:45 local time.



Earlier it was reported that the 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the same area on Sunday night causing a tsunami.



The tremors of the powerful quake were felt in the capital city Wellington on the North Island.