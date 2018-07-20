Second suspect in murder of Denis Ten detained

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Arman Kudaibegenov, the second suspect in the murder of famous Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten has been detained in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The 23-year-old native of Kyzylorda region, Arman Buribaevich Kudaibergenov, the second suspect involved in the murder of Denis Ten, was detained by police officers. It was a specially-organized investigative operations group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Interior Department of Almaty that detained him near secondary school No.42 in Aksai-2 Neighborhood after major investigation activities," the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.



It is to be recalled that the Almaty police put out an All Points Bulletin (APB) for Arman Kudaibegenov, a native of Kyzylorda region, aged 24.

Earlier, Nuraly Kiyasov, 1994, a native of Zhambyl region, who is the other suspect in the murder of the Kazakh figure skater, was detained and put into the temporary detention center. In the presence of a lawyer, he made a full confession admitting his guilt.

As Kazinform previously reported, Denis Ten, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist in men's figure skating, died in a hospital in Almaty on Thursday afternoon, after he had been attacked by two men and stabbed to his death.