Second UCA summer camp welcomes grade 10 students from the region

ISSYK KUL. KAZINFORM - The University of Central Asia (UCA) is hosting the top Grade 10 students from Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan for its Annual Summer Camp beginning 21 July at the Royal Beach Resort in the Kyrgyz Republic's Lake Issyk Kul region, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

The UCA Summer Camp brings together students for an exclusive academic enrichment experience, where they will upgrade their English and math skills and receive vital assistance to apply to local or international universities. Students from the three founding states will have the opportunity to build friendships and long-lasting connections.



A rigorous and merit-based admissions process began in May 2016 seeing as many as 600 applicants, culminating in 80 Grade 10 students who will attend this year's Camp.



"Returning for a second consecutive year, the 2016 Summer Camp will connect outstanding students from each of our three founding states for a unique residential academic programme. Faculty and counsellors will come from around the world and with UCA's first campus scheduled to open in Naryn in September, these students will get an un-paralleled opportunity to experience a world-class educational experience." said Dr Ariff Kachra, Dean, School of Arts and Sciences.



The Camp continues until 9 August 2016. Camp sessions will follow an exciting schedule pairing academics with other learning opportunities. Participants will spend 4 hours per day in English and Maths classes.



The 2016 Summer Camp team is led by Erik Krauss, Manager of Student Affairs, who brings more than 25 years of experience in the education sector in North America, Europe and Central Asia to UCA. Camp Director Farrah Kamani of Canada brings considerable experience working in youth camps and is returning for a second year after serving as Deputy Director for UCA's Summer Camp in 2015.



This year's camp also brings together UCA's pioneering preparatory year faculty who hail from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Columbia, the Philippines and Germany. The eight faculty have recently returned from a rigorous pedagogical and curriculum training programme with UCA's partner, Seneca College, Canada.