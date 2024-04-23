Second wave of floods begins in E Kazakhstan rgn

East Kazakhstan region braces for the second wave of flooding amid the predicted temperature rise. Dredging works as well as construction of dams and stacking of sandbags are underway in the region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Arman Nauryzbayev, the chief of the emergency prevention division of the emergency situations department of East Kazakhstan region, aerial monitoring is conducted on a regular basis to evaluate the flood situation in the region.

The second wave of flooding has begun in the mid-mountain area and southern mountain slopes due to snowpack melting. The northern parts of the region are under special control. Mobile groups are deployed in areas where there is a flood threat, said Nauryzbayev.

Earlier the national met office Kazhydromet said that the mountains are still covered with snow in a number of regions of the country, posting a threat of rain floods in case of sharp warming and heavy precipitation.