Second wave of floods hits N Kazakhstan region

Water level has increased on the Sergeyev Reservoir in the North Kazakhstan region. Flood situation in the region remains complicated, Deputy Governor of the region Kanat Duzelbayev said it at a briefing today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said water overflow on the Sergeyev Reservoir has decreased to 250 centimeters.

“Due to the second wave of flooding, water level rose again with the overflow at 278 centimeters having increased by 21 centimeters,” Kanat Duzelbayev said.

He emphasized the situation remains complicated in Kyzylzhar district and Petropavlovsk city.