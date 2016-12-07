EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:15, 07 December 2016 | GMT +6

    SecondsOut.com puts Golovkin on top of P4P rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - SecondsOut.com web portal has released its updated pound-for-pound rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) is number 1 of the rankings. It is expected that GGG will make a huge comeback to the ring on March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York against American Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs).

    Coming in 2nd is Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs). American Andre Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) is ranked third.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!