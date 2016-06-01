EN
    11:02, 01 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Secretariat of Congress of World Religions' Leaders convenes in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Mr. Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has opened the regular session of the Secretariat at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana this morning.

    At the onset of the session Mr. Tokayev praised results of the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, calling it successful, and noted it was attended by many prominent religious leaders.

    According to him, the Congress is an effective platform where politicians and religious leaders an find common mechanisms of resolving the global problems.

    At today's session members of the Secretariat will discuss many issues, including the Astana International Award for contribution to inter-faith dialogue.

