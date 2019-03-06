EN
    20:42, 06 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Secretaries of two ministries relieved of their posts

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The executive secretaries at Kazakhstan's Ministry of Social Development and Ministry of Agriculture have been released from their positions, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    By the orders of the Head of State, the appointments of Marat Azilkhanov as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Assylzhan Mamytbekov as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture have been terminated.

