Secretary Abdykalikova: Every 4th citizen of Kazakhstan avid reader

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova participated in the opening ceremony of the Eurasian Book Fair 2016 on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

In her opening remarks Secretary Abdykalikova stressed that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sees development of culture as one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's state policy. "We create the modern model of culture management that will promote Kazakhstan's accession of the club of the world's 30 most developed countries," she said.



"Presently the Cultural Policy Concept is being successfully implemented in the country. Over 700 publishing houses and organizations as well as 11,000 libraries function in Kazakhstan. Based on the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan the fund of the Kazakh National E-Library is constantly expanded. Every fourth citizen of Kazakhstan is an avid reader," Abdykalikova underscored.







The Eurasian Book Fair 2016 was held within the framework of celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. This event is aimed at uniting publishing, book-selling, scientific and educational and printing companies of the CIS member states, Europe and Asia. Over 80 companies from 20 countries of the world, including Russia, Belarus, China, Germany and other countries, took part in the book fair.



The Eurasian Book Fair implemented within the framework of the National Plan "100 specific steps" put forward by the Head of State will help turn Astana into a business, cultural and scientific center of Eurasia.







While visiting the Eurasian Book Fair 2016 the Secretary of State also surveyed the book exposition.











