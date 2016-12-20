Secretary General TurkPA condemns murder of Russian Ambassador

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries Zhandos Assanov has condemned the act of terrorism which caused death of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Turkey Andrey Karlov.

He has also noted that TurkPA member countries has always opposed any forms and manifestations of terrorism and the murder of the Ambassador has no justification and was designed to destabilize good-neighborhood between the countries.