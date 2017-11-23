Secretary of Kazakh Security Council meets colleagues in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Assistant to President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Zhumakanov participated in the 5th annual meeting of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS member states in Moscow on November 22, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the meeting, the participants discussed relevant problems of regional cooperation in the light of modern challenges and threats to stability and security in the CIS space. They also touched upon the situation in Afghanistan, ways to ensure security of the Central Asian region and counteract the spread of religious movements in the CIS.



On November 23, Mr. Zhumakanov held a bilateral meeting with his colleague Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia.



The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Russia as well as environmental security and measures on health protection of citizens of the two countries.