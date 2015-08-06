Secretary of State attends celebration to mark 170th anniversary of Abai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova within her working trip to East Kazakhstan region has arrived in Semey to partake in the festive events dedicated to the 170th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, according to Central Communications Service.

Nursultan Nazarbayev's five institutional reforms, aimed at a comprehensive modernization of the country, attach great importance to studying the spiritual heritage of the great poet, philosopher and educator Abai Kunanbayev. Mrs. Abdykalikova has visited the theater named after Abai. The event was attended by honored guests including political and public figures, famous poets, writers, scientists, and interpreters. During his visit to Semey the State Secretary got acquainted with the work of the private kindergarten "Zhuldyz-Ardak" for 350 children. In addition, Gulshara Abdykalikova paid a visit to the unique Nuclear Medicine Center "Regional Oncology Center" which became part of the nation's largest medical radiological cluster. The Nuclear Medicine Center is a prime example of the application of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. The same day Secretary of State got around Semipalatinsk Museum of Fine Arts named after Nevzorovs. The museum was founded in 1985. The museum has one of Kazakhstan's largest collections of art treasures. The museum's collection has more than 3,600 works of art and foreign painting of different epochs. In addition, the museum displays works of art of Central Asia as well as Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Belarus. Gulshara Abdykalikova also visited the state historical-cultural and literary-memorial reserve - museum of Abai "Zhidebay-borіlі" founded in 1940. The museum contains over 500 ancient books in Arabic, Persian and Turkish languages. In 2014 the museum became part of the International Council Of Museums (ICOM). Following the visit of Secretary of State G.Abdykalikova gave specific instructions to the state authorities.