Secretary of State attends Day of Gratitude celebrations in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gulshara Abdykalikova has attended the Day of Gratitude celebrations, the Akorda press service reports.

Ms. Abdykalikova was joined by the deputies of the Majilis, heads of various state bodies, members of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK), representatives of ethnocultural and youth associations, NGOs, scientific and creative intelligentsia, as well as the descendants of those repressed and deported.



Opening the concert, the Secretary of State read the President's greetings message to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Day of Gratitude in which he emphasized that kindness, mutual support, and respect for each other made it possible for a unique atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding to form on the blessed Kazakh land.

Following her welcome speech, Gulshara Abdykalikova gave the start to the APK's countrywide initiative dubbed Thank you to the good neighbors!, noting that it is aimed at bringing together representatives of different ethnic groups and religions.

The Secretary of State urged Kazakhstanis to maintain the sense of community, to be grateful and forgiving to each other.