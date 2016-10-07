Secretary of State: Bolashak is an investment into future generation of managers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova believes that the Bolashak International Scholarship is President Nursultan Nazarbayev's investment into the new generation of managers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Bolashak Program is one of the most important initiatives of the President. Its implementation will help Kazakhstan successfully enter the world's staff training system and ensure transfer of the best practices into Kazakhstan's economic, social and cultural space. The Bolashak Scholarship Scheme is the investment our President made into the new generation of managers and world-class specialists," said Secretary Abdykalikova speaking at the 3rd Bolashak Alumni Reunion Conference and Education Fair-2016 (BARCEF 2016) in Astana on Friday.







Abdykalikova reminded that over 12,000 scholarships have been awarded and over 8,500 specialists have been trained over the past 23 years.



She said: "The number of highly skilled specialists and scientific potential of Kazakhstan is growing thanks to the program. Graduates of the Bolashak program are a pool of top-class professionals who greatly contribute to the development of Kazakhstani economy and science every day."







Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed the establishment of the Bolashak International Scholarship on November 5, 1993.