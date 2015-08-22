Secretary of State G. Abdykalikova met with President of International Judo Federation M. Vizer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova met with President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer.

During the meeting G. Abdykalikova expressed the gratitude for selection of Kazakhstan as a venue for holding the world championships scheduled to be held in Astana from August 24 through August 30. She also stressed that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid great attention to development of sport in the country. Sports facilities of the international standards are being built in Kazakhstan, significant sports tournaments of a high level are organized in Kazakhstan as well. Kazakhstani judokas won a lot of medals at international tournaments of the highest level including one silver medal at the Olympic Games and one gold, two silver and 3 bronze medals at world championships over the years of independence of the country.

The sides discussed relevant issues of cooperation of Kazakhstan with the International Judo Federation and prospects of development of this sport in Kazakhstan.