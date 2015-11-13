Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova pays a visit to Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Work trip of Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova to Almaty city has come to an end today, the Akorda's press service reports.

During the visit Ms Abdykalikova participated in a research-to-practice conference "100 Steps - the National Plan" arranged by the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Demographic Policy in partnership with the UNDP Kazakhstan. Attending the conference were akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek, parliamentarians, statesmen, representatives of international organizations and NGOs and experts. In her opening remarks the Secretary of State noted that the "100 Steps" program initiative by President Nursultan Nazarbayev is aimed at further modernization of the country and will enable Kazakhstan to enter the world's top 30 most developed countries. "In this context, rule of law, development of human capital, strengthening and development of Kazakhstani identity and unity and promotion of Mangilik Yel (Eternal Nation) idea are of paramount importance," she said. Secretary Abdykalikova also emphasized the role of Kazakhstani women in the implementation of each aspect of the National Plan. Within the framework of her visit to Almaty, the Secretary of State paid a visit to the Central State Museum, the A. Kasteyev State Museum of Arts, and a museum of renowned Kazakhstani statesman, poet and scientist Akhmet Baitursynov. Concluding the visit, Secretary Abdykalikova gave a number of specific instructions to local authorities.