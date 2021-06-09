Secretary of State highlights role of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan should stand by the incumbent President as the anchorage,» Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev said.

«Transfer of right to head the Assembly from the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bears evidence how significant strengthening of people’s unity for the country is. The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan should stand by the incumbent President as the anchorage,» he told the extended meeting of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

Krymbek Kusherbayev highlighted the Elbasy’s merits in the development of the Assembly.

«In his turn, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, as the new chairman of the Assembly, asked the Elbasy to accept our common proposal to become an honorary chairman of the Assembly due to the historical merit of Elbasy to our people and our state. This proposal was unanimously supported by all members and participants of the 29th session of the People’s Assembly. For Kazakhstan and the Assembly, this person means strategic continuity, consolidation of political resources by the Head of State, activation of the Assembly and its involvement in real politics - new tasks both for the Assembly and for ethnic and cultural associations,» he added.