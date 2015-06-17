Secretary of State holds meeting with health workers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the Day of medical worker Akorda has held a meeting of Gulshara Abdykalikova, secretary of state, and leading health workers of the country.

"Plan of Nation provides for advanced standards of medical care. Therefore, the Ministry of Health and Social Development is establishing a joint committee on the quality of medical services. The nation's health is one of the priorities of the state policy," said the Gulshara Abdykalikova. The secretary said that "Salamatty Kazakhstan" program's implementation will be completed this year. Over the years there has been created a unified national health system. G. Abdykalikova stressed that a clear proof of the success of domestic medicine was the increase over the last 5 years of life expectancy of Kazakhstani people. Thus, in 2014 life expectancy in Kazakhstan was 71.6 years.