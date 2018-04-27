Secretary of State lauds role of People's Assembly in modernization of public conscience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova praised the role of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program at the extended session of the Assembly on Friday, Kazinform reports.

"Last year, the Assembly held 20 republican and 395 regional events on modernization of public conscience (Kazakhstan's identity). Republican mass media released over 12,000 regional and 8,000 republican materials about the Assembly," said Secretary Abdykalikova, speaking at the session.



The Secretary of State emphasized the Assembly's active role in the implementation of 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project. 25 winners of the project represent the Assembly.



"There are great examples of how regions can be helpful in terms of the Rukhani Janghyru project implementation. For instance, the branch of the People's Assembly in Almaty region in association with the Zhansugurov State University arranged an expedition to Zhetysu. As a result, its participants developed 15 regional routes to sacred places. Also, the Zhetysu Geographical Society drawn up a map of tourist routes, thus, contributing to the Sacred Kazakhstan project," Secretary Abdykalikova concluded.