EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:36, 27 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Secretary of State lauds role of People's Assembly in modernization of public conscience

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova praised the role of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program at the extended session of the Assembly on Friday, Kazinform reports. 

    "Last year, the Assembly held 20 republican and 395 regional events on modernization of public conscience (Kazakhstan's identity). Republican mass media released over 12,000 regional and 8,000 republican materials about the Assembly," said Secretary Abdykalikova, speaking at the session.

    The Secretary of State emphasized the Assembly's active role in the implementation of 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project. 25 winners of the project represent the Assembly.

    "There are great examples of how regions can be helpful in terms of the Rukhani Janghyru project implementation. For instance, the branch of the People's Assembly in Almaty region in association with the Zhansugurov State University arranged an expedition to Zhetysu. As a result, its participants developed 15 regional routes to sacred places. Also, the Zhetysu Geographical Society drawn up a map of tourist routes, thus, contributing to the Sacred Kazakhstan project," Secretary Abdykalikova concluded.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan People's Assembly of Kazakhstan 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan Rukhani Janghyru Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!