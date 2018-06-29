Secretary of State meets Kazakh diaspora youth in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova held a meeting with the Kazakh diaspora youth living in Turkey, Akorda's press service reported.

In her welcoming speech, the Secretary of State underlined that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, addressing the youth, said: "You impersonate all our hopes for the future. Everything we do today we do it for you."

"Having become an independent state, we were the first country of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to adopt, in 1997, the 2030 Development Strategy which was implemented within 15 years. Today we are implementing the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy mainly aimed at being in the world's top 30 developed countries. Five Institutional Reforms, the Nation's Plan, the Third Modernization have been adopted in the furtherance of it [the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy]," Abdykalikova said.





The Secretary of State stressed that the President of the country gives special attention to the support for our compatriots living abroad, the development of the Kazakh language, history, culture and spirituality, the establishment of close socio-economic ties so that to preserve the national values. Kazakhstan is one of the three states along with Germany and Israel that pursues an effective migration policy to return ethnic Kazakhs to the ancestral lands. Over the years of independence, more than 1 million people have repatriated. As of today, over 5 million representatives of the Kazakh diaspora live outside Kazakhstan.





At the end of the meeting, Gulshara Abdykalikova wished good academic achievements, success in life, and well-being to the Kazakh diaspora youth.

Nowadays, about 10,000 Kazakhs live in Turkey. The Kazakh-Turkish Foundation, the Ahmet Yassawi Foundation, the Kazakh-Turkish Foundation for Education, Science and Research work effectively to assist in solving topical issues of the diaspora.

The event was organized to encourage the Kazakh diaspora youth to visit their historical Homeland in advance of the celebrations dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of Astana.



