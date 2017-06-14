Secretary of State meets with UN EXPO-2017 Commissioner-General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met with the Commissioner-General for United Nations Participation in Expo 2017, Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States at the United Nations Development Programme, Cihan Sultanoğlu, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, the Secretary noted that the participation of the UN Secretary-General in the opening of EXPO-2017 and the holding of the UN Day on June 13th demonstrates the increased attention of the Organization to the theme of the exhibition. Gulshara Abdykalikova also congratulated UN on the opening of its pavilion at the EXPO.

"Our relationship with the UN are reaching a higher level. And today we are actively working for sustainable development and further implementation of national legislation. Now we are setting up a working group under the Government for on sustainable development goals at the suggestion of the Asian Bank from among international experts, our Kazakhstani experts will also participate. We will continue our work in this direction," said Gulshara Abdykalikova.

Ms. Abdykalikova expressed gratitude to the United Nations for supporting Kazakhstan's initiatives in "green" technologies.

"Currently we are implementing many good programs in the field of environmental protection, green technologies, public administration, gender policy, energy. In many directions, there are several good projects. Thus, we have reached a new phase of our relationship with the UN. As you know, we are now taking the initiative to create a UN hub in Almaty for multilateral diplomatic cooperation," she added.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the course and prospects for cooperation in other areas.

Upon the end of the meeting, the State Secretary invited Cihan Sultanoglu to take part in the forthcoming international forum "Women for Future Energy", which will be held on August 31, 2017, in Astana.