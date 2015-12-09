Secretary of State opens new school ‘Daryn’ (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalykova has opened a new specialized high school number 82.

Gulshara Abdykalykova expressed hope that the new school opened on the eve of Independence Day will provide talented students with in-depth knowledge. "Tomorrow Kazakhstan marks 18th anniversary of moving its capital to Astana. After a few days we will celebrate 24th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. On the eve of these holidays another school opened its doors to students. This school is a hotbed of knowledge to talented children. When Astana became the capital of the country the city had only 34 schools. However, at present the number of schools exceeds 90," she said. According to the head of the city Department of Education Elmira Suhanberdiyeva, in the new lyceum "Daryn" will study 1,200 children.