Secretary of State pays a working visit to East Kazakhstan region

ASTANAYU KAZINFORM - During her first day visit to East Kazakhstan region Gulshara Abdykalikova delivered a welcoming speech at the scientific conference themed "The identity and unity of the people of Kazakhstan in the context of 100 specific steps".

In addition, Mrs. Abdykalikova held a meeting with the women's community of the region and visited a number of social facilities. The scientific-practical conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been attended by the Governor of East Kazakhstan region Daniyal Akhmetov, vice chairman - head of the secretariat of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan E.Tugzhanov, a member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan V.Malinovsky, as well as scientists, the judicial authorities, heads of law enforcement and supervisory authorities, representatives of ethno-cultural associations and the public. The conference participants discussed the issues of constitutional development, implementation of the state policy in the sphere of interethnic relations, comprehensive work aimed at the formation of patriotism, development and implementation of large scale social projects under the authority of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan "Big country - big family", "Menin Elim"; introduction of "Mangilik El" values in the curriculum. In addition, the Secretary of State has met with representatives of female public including deputies of maslikhats, the business community, heads of cultural and educational institutions and public organizations. The parties have discussed the issues of enhancing women's participation in the implementation of the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps", supporting women's entrepreneurship, increasing the representation of women in state and public administration, developing of family and demographic policy. G.Abdykalikova visited the Regional Blood Center which has been commissioned in the current year. Modern automated equipment contributes to the high quality of laboratory testing. The center employs highly qualified professionals who have been trained in the United States, Germany, Israel, Russia and Poland. Mrs. Abdykalikova held a meeting with the families participating in the state program "Employment Roadmap 2020". Secretary of State visited the exhibition dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, 20th anniversary of the Constitution, 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. Abdykalikova also attended a traveling exhibition called "Kazakh eli: tarikh, tarylym, tauelsizdik". Following the meetings the Secretary of State has given a number of specific instructions to the state authorities.