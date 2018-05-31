Secretary of State pays tribute to political repression victims in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Having attended a mourning rally at Tuye Tobe (Camel Hill in Kazakh) Memorial in Aktobe, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova paid tribute to the victims of political repression, Kazinform correspondent cites the Aktobe Governor's press service.

The mourning rally took place at Tuye Tobe Memorial, the gravesite of the executed innocent people. Over 1,000 people came to pay tribute to the victims of political repressions, including the members of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, representatives of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, governmental institutions, ethnocultural associations, prominent members of the community, religious leaders, veterans, relatives and friends of those who died in the years of repressions and famine.

The memorial has been completely renovated: the authorities ensured the refurbishment of the granite stele and the setting-up of stones, footpaths, and arbors.

"In the first half of the 20th century, our people saw all the horrors of the totalitarian regime. During the mass starvation of 1932-1933, about 2 million people died in Kazakhstan and over 600,000 Kazakhs were forced to flee their country. Over 100,000 people were convicted for political reasons, and 25,000 of which were sentenced to death. Representatives of many peoples of the North Caucasus, as well as Germans, Poles, Koreans were deported to the Kazakh steppe. The Aktobe land also saw the hardships of those years. 8,000 local residents suffered political repression, 2,000 of which were sentenced to death - they were buried here at the Camel Hill. This tragic chapter of history will always dwell with the people. Our duty is to always remember the innocent victims of the political repressions and famine," said Gulshara Abdykalikova.



Governor of the region Berdybek Saparbayev also told about the repression consequences.



"The 20th century was the hardest for the Kazakh people who suffered famine, persecution. In those years, we lost the gold pool of the people's experience and traditions. Owing to the independence of Kazakhstan, we managed to restore what was lost. However, we must not forget the tragic, sorrowful chapter of history and those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the future of our country. We are deeply indebted to them. We must foster the younger generation in the spirit of love for the Motherland. Young people should not forget their history and preserve unity, friendship, and stability. The memory of the totalitarian regime victims is always in our hearts," said Berdybek Saparbayev.





Prayers to commemorate the deceased were recited. At the end of the rally, representatives of governmental institutions, NGOs, enterprises laid wreaths at the granite stele.



In the 1990s, human remains were found in the suburbs of Aktobe at the hill called by the people as Tuye Tobe. That turned out to be mass graves of the people sentenced to be shot. In 1997, a stele to commemorate the repression victims was erected there.