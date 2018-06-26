Secretary of State presents journalists with Kazakh President's Prize

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova presented the best journalists of the country with awards and grants and also announced the President's acknowledgment in the field of mass media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her welcoming speech, the Secretary of State greeted all journalists of Kazakhstan on the forthcoming professional holiday - Day of Communication and Media Workers.

Ms. Abdykalikova added that a lot of important events in the country's domestic and foreign political life transpired this year. Kazakhstan has been the first among the countries of Central Asia to preside in the UN Security Council. The milestone event of the year is the 20th Anniversary of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

"In view of the role of mass media in the information age, the Government provides them with every assistance, supports the creative initiatives of journalists. Our contest is a clear evidence of this. It should be pointed out that in recent years, the media competition has significantly increased. Nowadays, you are required to be highly professional as this affects the objective perception of the state policy," added Gulshara Abdykalikova.



It should be mentioned that the media awards of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan were bestowed on Editor-in-Chief of informburo.kz web portal Mikhail Dorofeyev for his contribution to the development of domestic media and analytical web resources, and to General Director of Astana National TV Channel Lyazzat Tanysbai for the substantial contribution to the development of Kazakhstani journalism and national television.

The media grants of the President of Kazakhstan were given to Correspondent of the Analytical Programs Department of Khabar Government-Owned TV Channel Aigul Adilova for the comprehensive and high-quality coverage of the Head of State's activities, Deputy Director of the Media and Analytical Programs Directorate of Qazaqstan National TV Channel Meirzhan Zhienali for the professional achievements in promoting analytical TV programs.

The President's acknowledgments in the field of mass media were bestowed on the creative team of Almaty TV Channel for their contribution to the development of domestic television journalism, the creative team of Astana Aqshamy government-owned socio-political newspaper for the special contribution to the coverage of significant topics and key issues of the social, economic, cultural and humanitarian development of the capital, the creative team of Baldyrghan national children's magazine for the great contribution to the upbringing of the country's younger generation and the strengthening of Kazakhstani patriotism; the creative team of the National TV and Radio Company of Uzbekistan for the coverage of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan and the development of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan cooperation in various fields.