Secretary of State received credentials from foreign ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has received today letters of credence from several foreign ambassadors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Gulshara Abdykalikova noted, the ceremony of handing over the credentials is taking place on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence and expressed hope that the activity of foreign ambassadors will contribute to the enhancement of cooperation between the countries.

In turn, foreign diplomats expressed interest in expanding contacts in a wide range of issues.

Upon completion of the ceremony, the Secretary of state invited the ambassadors to attend the EXPO 2017 in Astana.

Those, presenting the credentials were Ambassador of New Zealand Ian Alexander Hill, Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay Ramón Díaz Pereira, Ambassador of Burkina Faso Antoine Somda, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan Nadir Yousif Babiker, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda Williams B.N. Nkurunziza, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova Dumitru Braghis, Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland Berglind Ásgeirsdóttir, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean-Klod Knebeler and Ambassador of Montenegro Igor Jovovic.