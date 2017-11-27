Secretary of State receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova received credentials of a number of ambassadors concurrently accredited to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Among the diplomats who presented their credentials to Ms. Abdykalikova were ambassadors of the Republic of Guinea, Bangali Diakkhabi, the Republic of Panama, Miguel Umberto Lekaro Barsenas, the Republic of Mali, Tiéfing Konaté, the Republic of Croatia, Tonči Staničić, the Republic of Cyprus, Leonidas S. Markides, and the Republic of Peru, Luis Benjamin Chimoy Arteaga.

During their conversation with the Ambassador of Guinea, Secretary of State stressed the importance of Guinean President Alfa Conde's visit to Astana to participate in the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology.













Speaking with the Ambassador of Panama, Gulshara Abdykalikova invited the country to take part in the projects implemented on the EXPO-2017 platform.













Secretary Abdykalikova thanked the Ambassador of the Republic of Mali for their country joining the Islamic Organization for Food Security, and underlined the important role Mali plays in countering terrorism and extremism.













During the meeting with the Ambassador of Croatia, Gulshara Abdykalikova noted that Kazakhstan views Croatia as one of its most important and promising partners in South-Eastern Europe, emphasizing the need to strengthen the countries' economic cooperation.













With regards to Kazakhstan-Cyprus relations, Ms. Abdykalikova noted that their political dialogue should be supported by an active trade and economic partnership.









Secretary of State congratulated the Ambassador of Peru on their country's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2018-2019, stressing that it coincides with Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the UNSC.













At the end of the ceremony, Gulshara Abdykalikova congratulated the ambassadors on the beginning of their service in Kazakhstan and wished them success in their work.