Secretary of State receives credentials of new ambassadors to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova received the credentials of eight newly appointed Ambassadors to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the ambassadors to present their credentials to Ms. Abdykalikova today were Carlos D. Sorreta of the Philippines, Mbatna Bandjang of Chad, Julio César Prado Espinosa of Ecuador, José Esono Micha Akeng of Equatorial Guinea, Rishi Ram Ghimire of Nepal, Ricardo Ernesto Lagorio of Argentina, Bernardo Córdova Tello of Mexico, and Mohammed Motahar Alashabi of Yemen.





Speaking at the ceremony, the Kazakh Secretary of State stressed that since Kazakhstan is aiming at entering the 30 developed countries, the country is interested in transferring technologies and attracting foreign partners to innovative transformations it is currently undergoing.





Gulshara Abdykalikova also held conversations with the ambassadors during which, among other themes, the sides discussed ways to combat terrorism and violent extremism, including the Code of Conduct for achieving a world free from terrorism proposed by President Nazarbayev.





She also congratulated the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea on the country's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2018-2019.





In conclusion, the Secretary of State congratulated the diplomats on the start of their mission in Kazakhstan.





