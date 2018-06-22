Secretary of State receives credentials of several ambassadors

мASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova received the credentials of the following ambassadors with concurrent accreditation to Kazakhstan: Mustafa Mujezinovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Efren Arnoldo Bernal Chevez of El Salvador, and Ibrahim Hamzat of Nigeria, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In the coming years, we have a lot of work to do. First of all, we need to increase the trade turnover between our countries so that we could convince our and your investors to invest money in both countries, and so that each of our countries could help each other within international organizations as we go forward. We are also very interested in Kazakhstan's experience of resolving interreligious and interethnic issues, which are one of the present-day major challenges in Bosnia and Herzegovina. We expect to further develop our relations that are now at a good level," Mustafa Mujezinovic told a briefing after presenting diplomatic credentials.



During the talks with the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan, he underlined that both countries have great opportunities for further development of bilateral cooperation.



The Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador said he is the direct representative of the President of his country, and in his conversation with Ms. Abdykalikova conveyed greetings from him to the President of Kazakhstan.



"Kazakhstan plays a very important political role in the Central Asian region, as well as El Salvador in Central America. We can cooperate to bring our regions together and contribute to the consolidation of peace throughout the world. Soon we will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to conduct political consultations between our countries. Further, as a first step, we intend to abolish visas for diplomatic passports and, eventually, abolish visas for civil passports of our countries," said Efren Arnoldo Bernal Chevez.





"We have good opportunities for cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the United Nations. As you know, Kazakhstan has observer status in the African Union. Unfortunately, economic cooperation between our countries is not so developed and is at a low level. Both our countries have a huge potential that has not been unlocked yet. 190 million people live in Nigeria. Nigeria is located in the West-Central region of Africa. Therefore, the markets of West and East Africa are opening up for our partners. We (with the Secretary of State) discussed opportunities and the potential for economic cooperation between our countries. I would like to call on the media to support us in the development of our relations," said Nigerian Ambassador Ibrahim Hamzat.

