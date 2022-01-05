EN
    07:44, 05 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Secretary of State relieved of his duties

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to relieve Krymbek Kusherbayev of his duties as the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.



