Secretary of State takes part in Chinese Medicine Center opening in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Secretary Gulshara Abdykalikova participated in the opening ceremony of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Center at the Medical Center of the Executive Office, Kazinform correspondent reports.



The event was also attended by the Minister of Health Yerzhan Birtanov, the management of the hospital, and Chinese partners.



In her welcoming speech, Gulshara Abdykalikova stressed that this year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. She noted that the Presidents of Kazakhstan and China also developed warm and friendly relations. And as the result of this comes a high level of bilateral cooperation and trustful dialogue between the states. The Secretary of State noted that Chinese medicine has deep historical roots and is based on thousands of years experience.



"Traditional Chinese medicine takes its roots in ancient times. We know the philosophy of this medicine, which is based on seeing the humanity as a whole. Therefore, along with scientific-based medicine, we need alternative types of medicine. It is also remarkable that the center is opened on the eve of EXPO," said Gulshara Abdykalikova.



According to the head of the Medical Center Valery Benberin, 5 Chinese specialists will work at the new center.



"Traditional Chinese medicine represents a huge layer of knowledge in the field of health, as well as the state of mind and body. Traditional Chinese medicine is approved and widely used along with modern medicine in 140 countries.



The most highly recommended methods of diagnostics and treatment will be used at this center," Valery Benberin said.

The center will provide services on a fee basis. It will also have a world-famous Chinese pharmacy TongRenTang, the first Chinese pharmacy to receive permission to operate in Kazakhstan.

