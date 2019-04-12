Secretary of State Tazhin to head Commission on Rukhani Janghyru implementation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Marat Tazhin has chaired a session of the National Commission for the implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Tazhin will head the updated composition of the National Commission approved by the decree of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



The session was mainly dedicated to the discussion of the results of implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program and the article of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev titled Seven Facets of the Great Steppe.



At the onset of the session Secretary Tazhin noted that a lot of work had been done over the past two years aimed at modernization of public and historical conscience.



The Latinized Kazakh script has been approved. Within the framework of the Tugan Zher project with the generous help of philanthropists 27 schools, 115 kindergartens and 479 social facilities have been built. For the first time in Kazakhstan's history world's 48 best textbooks in Economics, Sociology, Political Science, Psychology, Philosophy and many other sciences have been translated and published. 30 more textbooks are awaiting for their turn in 2019-2020. Anthologies of Kazakhstani writers and poets have been translated into six languages of the UN (English, French, Spanish, Arab, Chinese and Russian) and are to be published. 28 historical sites have been restored as part of the successful Sacred Kazakhstan project. Implementation of the projects within the article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" are underway.



Head of the Inner Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva, mayor of Nur-Sultan Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Education and Science Kulyash Shamshidinova, Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev and many others took the floor at the session to report on the results and future plans.



At the end of the session, Secretary Tazhin gave a number of specific instructions implementation of which will be monitored by the Presidential Administration and the National Commission.