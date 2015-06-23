Secretary of State, US Ambassador discuss coop in social and humanitarian sphere (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan's Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States in Kazakhstan George Albert Krol. Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

Secretary of State congratulated the US Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his work will help to further deepen the comprehensive fruitful cooperation between our countries. During the meeting the parties exchange views on topical issues of social and humanitarian cooperation, prevention of terrorism and extremism, promotion of the values of multi-ethnic, multi-religious tolerant society. In conclusion, the sides noted the high level of collaboration between Kazakhstan and the United States. According to statistics, trade turnover between the two countries in 2014 amounted to $2.4 billion. Gross volume of US investments in Kazakhstan exceeded $21 billion. The country has about 470 enterprises with participation of American funds.