TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:35, 09 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Section of Nur-Sultan-Shchuchinsk highway closed for heavy snowfall

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A section of the Nur-Sultan-Shchuchinsk highway has been closed for all types of transport, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of NC QazAvtoJol JSC.

    Heavy snowfall and low visibility are mentioned as the reasons for shutting down the section, 18-231km. It was closed at 5:30 pm Nur-Sultan time.

    Sections of motorways across the country were closed as well due to bad weather alerts.

