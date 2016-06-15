Security and peace and order restored in Aktobe - K. Massimov

AKTOBE-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting on the issues of social and economic development of Aktobe region within his working trip there, the press service of the Prime Minister informed.

Representatives of several state bodies and national companies and public figures took part in the meeting.

At the meeting K. Massimov noted that he arrived in the region on the instruction of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"I reported the President today that the situation in the region is under control. Peace and order and security are restored. It's very important," K. Massimov said adding that additional security measures were taken in order to ensure order and security in the city.

Governor of the region Berdibek Saparbayev informed the Prime Minister about the results of social and economic development over the first five months of the year, implementation of the National Plan, industrial and innovative development program, "Nurly Zhol" Program, measures taken in order to support business and about the increase in production of the industry and agriculture sectors.

Upon completion of the meeting, K. Massimov set a number of tasks on future development of the region. In particular, the Premier emphasized social issues that include ensuring employment, construction of schools and kindergartens and work with the youth.