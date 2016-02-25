MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Nearly 2,000 police officers will be ensuring security at the UEFA Europa League Round of Last 32 second leg match between Lokomotiv Moscow FC and Fenerbahce, the Moscow police's spokesperson told TASS on Wednesday.

"Moscow FC Lokomotiv's second leg match of UEFA Europa League's Round of 32 against Fenerbahce FC (Istanbul, Turkey) takes place at 7.00 pm Moscow time (4.00 pm UTC) on Thursday at the Lokomotiv stadium," Moscow police said.

"On February 25, about 2,000 police officers, interior ministry's troops and security providers will be engaged to ensure security and public order at the stadium and the neighboring area," he said.

The spectators will walk into the stadium through metal detectors.

February 16 match in Istanbul

The first match between Lokomotiv and Fenerbahce took place in Istanbul on February 16. It ended with the 2-0 Fenerbahce victory over Lokomotiv.

Unprecedented security measures were observed before, during and after the match in Istanbul in the light of the recently strained ties between the governments of the two countries.

Weakened ties

Relations between Russia and Turkey soured after an F-16 fighter jet from the Turkish Air Force shot down on November 24 a Russian Su-24M bomber, which was on anti-terrorism mission over Syria. Ankara claims the Su-24M bomber violated the Turkish air space in the area of the border with Syria, while Moscow maintains that the Su-24M plane stayed exclusively over the Syrian territory.

On November 28, the Russian president signed a decree to ensure Russia's national security and protect Russian citizens from criminal and other illegal actions and on the use of special economic measures regarding Turkey.