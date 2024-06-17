EN
    21:42, 17 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Security Committee experts participate in securing Euro 2024

    Photo credit: QNA

    Experts from the Security Committee are participating in securing the UEFA European Championship (Euro 2024), hosted by Germany from June 14 to July 14, QNA reports.

    The task of the Security Committee experts is to monitor the security procedures of the championship, provide advice on the operational plans for the tournament organizers, develop operations, and contribute to ensuring the readiness of security and safety measures.

    This participation comes within the framework of cooperation with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to transfer and exchange the expertise gained from organizing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and other sports tournaments in the country, reflecting international confidence in Qatari forces in organizing and securing major sporting events.

