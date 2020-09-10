EN
    18:22, 10 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Security Council Chairman, Kazakh Prosecutor General held talks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

    The latter reported on the country’s law and order, and the Prosecutor General’s Office work during quarantine regulations.

    He also reported on the work done to protect citizens’ rights in socioeconomic sphere, outcomes of humanization of criminal legislation.


