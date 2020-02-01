Security Council Chairman met with Kazakh Defense Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan–Elbasy, Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

The Elbasy noted the important role of the Armed Forces in ensuring security and stability of the country. Nazarbayev stressed the need to maintain the army combat readiness, and its technological modernization.