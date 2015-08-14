Security Council meeting in Akorda discussed issues of national interests’ protection within WTO, EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akorda has held a meeting of the Expert Council under the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of Akorda the sitting addressed the issues of protection of national interests in the context of the situation in the world economy and integration processes. The meeting was attended by the heads of government agencies, business associations, NGO "Atameken", leading national experts and scholars. Speakers noted that Kazakhstan faces new challenges related to the protection and promotion of national interests amid the country's accession to the WTO and the Eurasian integration. Assistant to the President - Secretary of Security Council N.Yermekbayev noted that the responsible government authorities should, with the advice of experts and business community, carry out a comprehensive analysis and assess all possible risks of the economic and integration processes. Recommendations of the Expert Council will be used in the work of the Security Council and in preparation of Security Council sessions under the chairmanship of the Head of State.