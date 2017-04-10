Security Council, UN Secretary-General and UN group condemn terror attacks in Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council today condemned the bombings of two Coptic churches in Tanta and Alexandria, Egypt, which killed at least 41 people and injured more than 100 others, according to the statement published on the UN website.

Speaking through his spokesperson, the Secretary-General said that he hoped “the perpetrators of this horrific terrorist act will be swiftly identified and brought to justice.”

In a separate press statement, the Council called the bombings “heinous and cowardly,” and reaffirmed that terrorism is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The bombings were also strongly condemned by the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), which noted that the attacks took place during Palm Sunday celebrations when both churches were packed with worshippers “aim at ruining the unity and diversity that characterize the Egyptian society.”



