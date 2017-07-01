Security guard implicated in bank robbery

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In Almaty City, Alfa Bank's security guard and his accomplice turned out to be involved in the KZT65 million robbery, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Having conducted investigation by analyzing the details of telephone calls, Almaty police department have identified and detained two suspects. One of them is a security guard, the bank's employee. The police withdrew 65 million and 300 thousand tenge from the suspects. Now, they are in the temporary detention facility," the press service of the Almaty prosecutor's office says.

As we previously reported, the robbery was committed in a second-tier bank situated in "Aray" residential complex in the evening of June 27. A criminal case under Article 191 of the Kazakh Criminal Code has been initiated.