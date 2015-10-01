Security issues at EXPO facilities discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international conference titled "Modern Security Systems - 2015" focused on ensuring security at big facilities is held in Astana for the first time on the threshold of the EXPO-2017 and Universiade-2017.

Representatives of more than 100 companies working in the sphere of ensuring security from Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Turkey and other countries, state law-enforcement bodies and specialists of the other responsible agencies are taking part in the conference.

The international conference is held for the second time. The first conference was held in Russia a year ago. In future, it will be held every year in a new country.

"The uniqueness of the conference is in presentation of specialists of the security sphere, from producers to customers. First of all, it is exchange of experience between the market participants because we have to learn from the best practices. Companies that already participated in such events came to the conference to share their experience," Chairman of the organization committee of the conference "Modern Security Systems-2015" Ruslan Bissengaliyev told.