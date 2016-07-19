EN
    22:35, 19 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Security sector to be financed on a first-priority basis - PM

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The activities on ensuring security as per President's instructions as of June 10 will be financed on a first-priority basis , according to Premier Karim Massimov.

    "All the activities on fulfillment of the Presidential instructions aimed at ensuring security will be financed on a first-priority basis ," said the PM addressing ministers of finance and national economy at the Government's sitting today.

    K.Massimov stressed also necessity of strict control over proper and timely fulfillment of the Presidential instructions.

    Besides, the Republican Budgetary Commission will hold a special meeting for discussing the draft budget namely in regards to security issues.

