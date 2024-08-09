Security tightened for Taylor Swift's London concerts after Vienna plot

Security measures will be heightened at Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts in London following the cancellation of her Vienna shows due to a foiled attack plot, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The concerts scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday were part of her tour. Austrian authorities intervened and arrested two suspects, aged 19 and 17, who allegedly planned a suicide bombing.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans gathered on the streets of Vienna in an impromptu display of solidarity and resilience. Hundreds of fans lined up to sing her songs and exchange friendship bracelets, turning disappointment into a celebration of unity.

Local businesses supported them by offering free food and drinks, and several museums provided free entry. A church played Swift's music throughout the day, further bringing fans together.

British fan Becky expressed mixed emotions but thanked authorities for the security measures, acknowledging the necessity of the concert cancellations. She was among the nearly 200,000 fans expected to attend the shows.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of Austria's domestic intelligence service, detailed the suspect's intentions to use explosives and knives, emphasising that authorities' swift actions prevented a tragedy. Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed the seriousness of the threat.

Taylor Swift, who has previously shared her fears about concert attacks, has not commented on the Vienna incident. Her next concerts are scheduled at London's Wembley Stadium. The Metropolitan Police assured the public of enhanced security measures and stated that the Vienna incident would not impact events in the UK capital.

In a 2019 interview, Taylor Swift revealed that her "biggest fear" was an attack at one of her concerts. She stated that after the 2017 bombing at Ariana Grande's concert and the shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas the same year, she was terrified to go on tour because she was unsure how to keep three million fans safe over seven months.