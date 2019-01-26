SeedSpace business accelerator to be opened in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First in Kazakhstan business accelerator - SeedSpace - will be opened in Astana, Kazinform reports citing Chief of the municipal Department for Social Development Daniyar Yessin.

Under the Road Map programme, Astana Innovations plans to open the business accelerator in March 2019 which will be integrated into the global network and will set an objective to implement 50 startup projects per annum, Daniyar Yessin said at a meeting of the Youth Affairs Council.



According to him, the SeedSpace together with Astana Hub and Jastar Synergy will lay a foundation for forming an innovative generation with creative ideas in the capital which will make Astana more comfortable for each citizen.



Earlier it was reported that 101 projects worth 2bn tenge were included in the Year of Youth Road Map of Astana.



Year of Youth was officially opened in Astana on January 23, 2019 by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.